A pair of shoplifters who dragged a security guard across the floor in a busy supermarket have been jailed.

Joanne Scanlon, 34, and Thomas Smiley, 32, both of Edwalton Avenue, Peterborough, stole alcohol from Asda in Peterborough city centre on 17 June.

Scanlon was stopped by a female security guard trying to leave with bottles tucked under her arms and in her shopping bag. She ordered Scanlon to hand the bottles over, but she became aggressive and shouted abuse back.

Court news

The guard grabbed hold of the bag, but Scanlon, and now Smiley, fought to get it back, pulling so hard the woman fell to the floor and dragged along a short distance.

They fled the shop with the stolen bottles of alcohol but were both arrested the following week after being identified through CCTV footage.

Scanlon admitted assault by beating and theft from a shop, while Smiley pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (29 June) Scanlon was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, and Smiley was sentenced to 56 days in prison. Both were also ordered to pay £50 compensation to the victim.