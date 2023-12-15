Suspended sentence for Reece Fraser-Davison after he was caught on CCTV stealing two pairs of jeans from Queensgate store

A shoplifter who stole clothing from a Peterborough store has been given a second chance to turn his life around.

Reece Fraser-Davison, 36, stole two pairs of jeans worth £75.98 from H&M in Queensgate shopping centre on Sunday morning (10 December).

He was caught on CCTV entering the store and concealing the items under his clothing before leaving the store without making any attempt to pay.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Security alerted CCTV operators who tracked Fraser-Davison on their cameras and directed police officers to him.

He was stopped and arrested in Westgate and found with the stolen clothing on him.

Fraser-Davison, of Milton Road, Fletton, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (11 December) where he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, after admitting theft from a shop.

Detective Sergeant Paul Twell, who investigated, said: “In court, Fraser-Davison claimed he stole because he had no money – times are tough and many people are struggling financially, however many people do not steal from clothing stores to cover their deficits.