Peterborough shoplifter who hid razors and calculators in his clothing ordered to pay almost £500 compensation to Sainsbury's
A shoplifter in Peterborough who hid razors and calculators in his clothing as he stole them from a city supermarket has been ordered to pay almost £500 in compensation.
Donatas Veckas, 36, entered Sainsbury’s in Oxney Road on 24 May and stole razors and meat worth £247.60, concealing them in a rucksack.
Four months later on 3 September, Veckas targeted the same store and hid razors and calculators, valued at around £200, in his clothing before walking out of the shop without making any effort to pay for the goods.
After being identified through CCTV, response officers headed to Veckas’ house in Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, where he was arrested and found to be in possession of heroin.
Veckas appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where he was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge after pleading guilty to two counts of theft from a shop and possession of heroin.
He was also ordered to pay £447.60 in compensation to Sainsbury’s.
PC Rebecca Risebrow, who investigated, said: “Veckas knew exactly what he was going in to take and had no intention of paying for the items that he concealed. Thanks to CCTV, we were able to identify him.
“However, we rely on reports from businesses when these incidents occur, so I would like to urge shops to report any theft to us so we can identify the individuals and put them before the courts.”