Peterborough shoplifter who has 'flagrant disregard for people and their property' jailed

A Peterborough shoplifter who ‘has a flagrant disregard for people and their property’ has been jailed for six months.

Mark Moss stole items from Boots, Tesco and Sainsbury’s in the city. He also assaulted a police constable.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month. Magistrates said only a custodial sentence was appropriate, saying Moss ‘has a flagrant disregard for people and their property.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with shoplifting Moss assaulted a police officer

The first offence happened on October 19 last year, when Moss stole £99 of vodka from Tesco – and he assaulted the police officer.

In March this year he stole razorblades worth £15 and fragrances worth £92 from Sainsbury’s, while in May he stole Nurofen worth £69.41 and fragrances worth £150 from Boots.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of shoplifting, and was found guilty after a trial of assaulting an emergency worker.