Peterborough shoplifter who has 'flagrant disregard for people and their property' jailed

A Peterborough shoplifter who ‘has a flagrant disregard for people and their property’ has been jailed for six months.
Mark Moss stole items from Boots, Tesco and Sainsbury’s in the city. He also assaulted a police constable.
He was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month. Magistrates said only a custodial sentence was appropriate, saying Moss ‘has a flagrant disregard for people and their property.’
The first offence happened on October 19 last year, when Moss stole £99 of vodka from Tesco – and he assaulted the police officer.
In March this year he stole razorblades worth £15 and fragrances worth £92 from Sainsbury’s, while in May he stole Nurofen worth £69.41 and fragrances worth £150 from Boots.
He pleaded guilty to five counts of shoplifting, and was found guilty after a trial of assaulting an emergency worker.
Along with the jail sentence, he was ordered to pay a total of £356.41 compensation.