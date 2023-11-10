Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shoplifter who threw a pumpkin at a shop security guard in Peterborough after being caught trying to steal a bottle of wine has been fined.

On 1 November, Mohammed Fatah entered Asda in Rivergate and attempted to steal the bottle by hiding it in his trousers.

He was confronted by the security guard who took the bottle of wine from him and escorted him out of the shop.

Asda in Rivergate

A short while later, Fatah, 25, re-entered the store carrying a pumpkin before throwing it at the security guard and making off with three bunches of flowers.

Fatah, of no fixed address, was arrested after CCTV operators observed him entering a shop in Long Causeway, Peterborough city centre, and leaving shortly after with a bag of crisps.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (3 November) where he was ordered to pay a £50 fine and a further £50 in compensation to the security guard after pleading guilty to common assault and two counts of theft.

PC Phoebe Bird, who investigated, said: “Shoplifting and other business-related crime is something we are working hard to improve for our business communities.