A ‘prolific’ Peterborough shoplifter who ‘showed a complete disregard for the law’ has been jailed after stealing £500 worth of goods in a month long spree.

Karl Jones, 32, targeted Next, in Brotherhood Retail Park, Walton, three weeks in a row, starting on 16 January, when he stole a £200 light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 23 January, he stole another light worth £250 and the following week, several diffusers.

Court news

On 8 February, he switched to TK Maxx, also at Brotherhood Retail Park, where he took jeans off their hangers and left the store without paying.

Jones was captured on CCTV carrying out each offence and was identified by security who alerted police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An officer was able to identify Jones and he was arrested at his home in Burmer Road, Peterborough, on 15 February.

Jones appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (20 February) where he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, and ordered to pay £540 in compensation, after pleading guilty to four counts of theft.

PC Tom Cates, who investigated, said: “Jones is a prolific thief with several thefts against his name. Shoplifting can have a huge impact on both businesses and those who work for them. It often comes hand-in-hand with other crimes including criminal damage and violence.