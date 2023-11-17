Peterborough shoplifter ordered to pay compensation to Superdrug and TK Maxx

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A repeat shoplifter from Peterborough who made hoax calls to 999 and was found in possession of razors has been sentenced.

Despite admitting a number of offences, Jade Mason has been given a ‘second chance’ at court.

Mason, 38 was caught on CCTV entering TK Maxx in Queensgate Shopping Centre on 28 October where she stole jewellery worth £16.96.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

The previous month, between 8 and 13 October, she was identified from CCTV footage making several calls from a phone box in Eastfield Road to police on 999 reporting incidents that were found to be untrue and being abusive to call handlers.

Mason, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week where she pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and making hoax calls. She was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

She also pleaded guilty to another charge of theft from a shop after being caught on CCTV stealing three bottles of perfume and 12 men’s deodorants worth £110.85 from Superdrug in Queensgate on 16 June, and being in possession of a blade in a public place after she was found with an open pack of 12 razors in her handbag at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 19 June.

As part of her sentence, she has also been ordered to complete a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), pay £16.50 in compensation to TK Maxx and £110.85 to Superdrug.

PC Lena Gubeiko, who investigated, said: “Mason has been given a second chance by having her sentence suspended, meaning if she is found to commit another criminal offence during the suspension period, the sentence will be activated and she will go to prison.