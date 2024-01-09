Peterborough shoplifter jailed after being caught stealing Christmas turkey from M&S in Queensgate

The turkey was stolen from M&S in Queensgate

A shoplifter who was caught stealing a frozen turkey crown from M&S has been jailed.

James Brudenell, 41, was spotted by a member of the public placing the bird in a carrier bag and making his way out of the Queensgate store on 19 December.

Security staff were alerted who detained Brudenell before police officers who were assigned to dedicated shoplifting patrols attended, arresting him after they found he had no means of payment on him whatsoever.

He was later further arrested for another shoplifting offence where he stole £20 worth of meat from Co-op in Mill Road, Cambridge, on 27 October, as well as two breaches of community orders he was handed last year for multiple thefts from shops in Cambridge.

Brudenell, of Deerleap, Bretton, Peterborough, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on 20 December where he was sentenced to a total of ten weeks in prison - six weeks for the theft from M&S and four weeks for the community order breaches.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (3 January), where he was sentenced to a further week in prison for the theft from the Co-Op, to run concurrent to the ten weeks, and ordered to pay £20 in compensation .

PC Laura D’Urso, who investigated, said: “This was a good spot by the shopper who reacted quickly and informed security staff, who were then able to alert our officers who were on patrol in the area.