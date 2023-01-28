A Peterborough shop owner has been left with an almost £4000 repair bill after his shop was targeted in a vandalism spree in the city centre.

Reggie Dos Reis was the unfortunate businessman that found windows at his Furniture on Budget store on Rivergate on Wednesday (January 25).

The vandalism happened overnight on the 24th and into the 25th and also saw neighbouring Helping Hands Home Care and Cash Generators affected.

Regismar Dos Reis at his furniture store at Rivergate, where the windows have been smashed.

At least seven windows were hit by the vandal(s) and police say an investigation has been launched.

Owner Reggie was left disappointed with the police response claiming that officers did not visit his shop after he reported the incident.

His woes were further compounded by the near £4000 he was quoted to repair the damage and this is not the first time the city centre has been hit either.

He said: “It’s such a shame, I don’t think a lot of people realise how bad things are getting in the city centre.

Smashed windows at Furniture on Budget in Rivergate.

"This isn’t the first time it has happened either. My shop was hit a few times last year too but this is the worst one. All of the windows have been smashed and when I called about getting them repaired, I was told it could cost around £4000.

"I rang the police and they didn’t even turn up. I’ve even got a video of it happening. This is just the last thing any business needs right now.”

The Peterborough Telegraph asked Cambridgeshire Police about the incident and they responded by saying an investigation has been opened.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We have received a report of criminal damage caused to three premises at Rivergate, namely Furniture on Budget, Helping Hands care provider and Cash Generator.

Smashed windows at Furniture on Budget in Rivergate.

“At least seven windows were reported to have been smashed between 5pm on 24 January and 8.40am the following day.

“An investigation has been launched, which includes compiling CCTV footage, and anyone who has any information is urged to contact police via our web chat service or online on our website, quoting crime reference 35/6599/23, or call us on 101 if you do not have internet access.

"The crime reference number for solely the Furniture on Budget investigation is 35/6176/23.