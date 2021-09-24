Peterborough sex offender who downloaded indecent images of animals and children given community order

Kirk Davis, 30, was visited by officers from the force’s Public Protection Unit on 5 July last year as part of a routine check.

During the visit to his home, officers looked on his phone and found videos of bestiality.

Further analysis of the device found 17 prohibited videos and images, including an indecent image of a child, pseudo indecent images of children and bestiality.

Davis, of Peterborough, admitted charges of possessing extreme pornographic images of an animal, possession of a prohibited image of a child and making an indecent pseudo photo of a child.

He was handed a two-year community order, a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and 80 hours of unpaid work at Huntingdon Law Court today (23 September).

PC Stuart Cooper said: “All registered sex offenders in Cambridgeshire are monitored and part of this includes carrying our unannounced visits at their home to assess electronic devices.