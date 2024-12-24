Peterborough sex offender who began sexual chats with '14-year-old boy' who was actually undercover police officer jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A registered sex offender who began sexual chats with what he believed was a 14-year-old boy on social media has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Batchelor, 29, of Wootton Avenue, Fletton sent messages to the boy, who was actually an undercover police officer, on Snapchat and WhatsApp between June 5 and July 3 this year.

He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (December 20), having admitted attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child and three counts of breaching, and two attempted breaches, of a sexual harm prevention order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Rob Hutchings said: “Using Snapchat and WhatsApp, Batchelor had private conversations with the officer and began sending images of himself and expressed a desire to meet in person what he believed was a 14-year-old boy.

Aaron Batchelor.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to protect children from predators and bring them to justice. I would urge parents to speak to their children about online safety regularly. It is particularly important at this time of year when youngsters may be spending longer on their devices.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.