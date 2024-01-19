Peterborough sex offender labelled 'danger to children' jailed for messaging girl on Whatsapp

Alan Stokes locked up for nearly two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sex offender who has been labelled ‘a danger to children’ has been jailed after he breached a court order by communicating with a girl and deleting his internet history.

Alan Stokes, 42, was visited by officers at his home in Willonholt, Ravensthorpe, on 6 September last year and during the routine visit, they checked his mobile phone after he told them he had been speaking to a female on Whatsapp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The phone was seized and the female discovered to be a child.

Alan Stokes

Stokes had sent messages to the girl, who had confirmed she was a child, between June and August last year.

He also tried to communicate with her through a webcam.

When Stokes was arrested on 30 October, he had hidden a mobile phone under a pillow and another under his mattress.

Both phones were seized and it was found he had deleted 2324 items from one phone’s internet history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Communicating with a girl under 18 and deleting internet history put Stokes in breach of two conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), which was imposed in March 2015 for previous breaches of orders.

On Wednesday Stokes was jailed for 22 months, having pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and two breaches of his SHPO.

DC Claire Cummings, from the force’s management of sexual offenders team, said: “Stokes is a danger to children and we will always enforce SHPOs and make sure sex offenders are abiding by their conditions.