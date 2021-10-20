Peterborough sex offender jailed after setting up Facebook account using fake name

Anthony Bullman, 26, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in 2020 for three years following a conviction in court. One of the order’s conditions stated he had to inform police of any alias names he was using.

However, officers from the force’s Public Protection Unit (PPU), which manages registered sex offenders, discovered he had set up a Facebook account last week (13 October) using the name Charles Beckwith.

Bullman, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, was arrested and pleaded guilty the following day (14 October) to failing to comply with his notification requirements at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

He was sentenced to six months in prison and handed a sexual harm prevention order for five years.