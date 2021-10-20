Peterborough sex offender jailed after setting up Facebook account using fake name
A sex offender from Peterborough has been jailed after he set up a Facebook account using a fake name, in breach of a court order.
Anthony Bullman, 26, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in 2020 for three years following a conviction in court. One of the order’s conditions stated he had to inform police of any alias names he was using.
However, officers from the force’s Public Protection Unit (PPU), which manages registered sex offenders, discovered he had set up a Facebook account last week (13 October) using the name Charles Beckwith.
Bullman, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, was arrested and pleaded guilty the following day (14 October) to failing to comply with his notification requirements at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
He was sentenced to six months in prison and handed a sexual harm prevention order for five years.
PC Zoe Rogers said: “This was a clear breach of his notification requirements, which are in place to protect children and prevent him from reoffending.”