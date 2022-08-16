Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough sex offender has been locked up after he was twice caught performing a sex act near youngsters in Peterborough.

Gary Smith, 48, was made subject to sex offender notification requirements in December 2013 and is managed by the force's Public Protection Unit (PPU).

He is now behind bars after admitting outraging public decency on two separate occasions in the city.

Gary Smith has been jailed for two years

Peterborough Crown Court heard how the first incident took place just after 6pm on May 16 last year, when a man was walking along Henry Street with his teenage daughter.

The man noticed Smith sat on a wall and became suspicious, so took his daughter and dog home before returning to the scene and seeing Smith with his hand down his trousers.

Three days later, a woman was walking with her children and friend on Queen’s Walk when she noticed Smith sat on a wall.

She recognised him from a social media post and knew him to be a registered sex offender, and as she walked past, an argument began after Smith smiled at one of her children. When Smith was confronted, he became threatening.

Then, on August 9, police were called after Smith was seen performing a sex act outside his temporary accommodation near to a children’s play park.

Officers arrived and arrested Smith, who in police interview claimed he was stood outside because he was hot, but had his hand down his trousers because his hands were cold.

Smith, of Park Road, Peterborough, admitted two counts of outraging public decency and one count of threatening words or behaviour.

He was jailed for two years on Thursday at Peterborough Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Lunn said: “Smith’s behaviour was disgraceful. I’d like to thank the members of the public who didn’t feel it was quite right and reported what had happened.