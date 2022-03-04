Peterborough sex offender jailed after he deleted internet search history more than 300 times

Anthony Bridgestock, 36, was banned from using a device connected to the internet, unless it had the capability to display search history, as part of his sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

He was also required to surrender his phone and devices to officers when asked.

On 16 October, officers visited Bridgestock’s home, checked his iPhone and noticed some gaps in the search history. They seized it and forensic examination found there had been more than 300 history deletions.

Anthony Bridgestock

Bridgestock, of Crowland Road, Eye, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to breach of a SHPO and breach of a suspended sentence. He was sentenced to one year and four months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (3 March).

PC Zoe Rogers, who investigated, said: “We work tirelessly to keep track of offenders and keep our communities safe.