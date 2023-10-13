News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

Peterborough sex offender jailed after failing to tell police he was staying at a home where a child lived

Liam Copeman was given sexual harm prevention order in 2021
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A sex offender from Peterborough has been jailed for breaching a court order.

Liam Copeman, 23, failed to notify police that he was staying at a property in Downham Market, Norfolk, where a young child lived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This breached a sexual harm prevention order he was issued in February 2021 at Cambridge Crown Court.

Court newsCourt news
Court news
Most Popular

Police have welcomed the sentence handed out at court after he admitted the offence.

The court heard that copeman was captured on a video doorbell arriving at the property at 9.29pm on 26 March and did not leave until 11.51am the following day.

Copeman, of Broadway, Peterborough, admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order and failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This week at Peterborough Crown Court, he was sentenced to five months in prison.

PC Lorraine Smart, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Copeman was fully aware of his obligations under the sexual harm prevention order, but he simply chose to ignore it.

“Court orders are in place to protect the public and we take them very seriously. We will always seek to prosecute anyone who breaches them.

“Protecting the county’s children is one of our priorities and we continue to work tirelessly to achieve this.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah's Law. For more information visit the Cambridgeshire Police website