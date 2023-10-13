Peterborough sex offender jailed after failing to tell police he was staying at a home where a child lived

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sex offender from Peterborough has been jailed for breaching a court order.

Liam Copeman, 23, failed to notify police that he was staying at a property in Downham Market, Norfolk, where a young child lived.

This breached a sexual harm prevention order he was issued in February 2021 at Cambridge Crown Court.

Court news

Police have welcomed the sentence handed out at court after he admitted the offence.

The court heard that copeman was captured on a video doorbell arriving at the property at 9.29pm on 26 March and did not leave until 11.51am the following day.

Copeman, of Broadway, Peterborough, admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order and failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register.

This week at Peterborough Crown Court, he was sentenced to five months in prison.

PC Lorraine Smart, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Copeman was fully aware of his obligations under the sexual harm prevention order, but he simply chose to ignore it.

“Court orders are in place to protect the public and we take them very seriously. We will always seek to prosecute anyone who breaches them.

“Protecting the county’s children is one of our priorities and we continue to work tirelessly to achieve this.”

