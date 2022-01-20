Peterborough school boy takes terrifying ‘Rambo’ style knife to class
Staff at a Peterborough school found a boy had brought a ‘Rambo’ style knife with him to class.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 4:06 pm
The knife was found at the unnamed school on Monday.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: “Our neighbourhood officers were sent out to collect the knife and work is ongoing to understand why the boy was carrying it and put any potential safeguarding measures in place.
“Do you know exactly what is in your child’s bag when they leave for school each morning?
“Advice for parents and carers can be found on our website here, along with information on how to report concerns https://bit.ly/355USWo.”