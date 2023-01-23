Peterborough sandwich van firm fined hundreds of pounds after trading without a licence

A Peterborough firm selling sandwiches from a van at city industrial estates have been fined hundreds of pounds – after admitting they did not have a licence.

St Michael's Food Ltd, Trading as DeliChef , would sell food and drink at trading estates from their van at breakfast and lunch times between April 2019 and October 2022.

But Peterborough City Council spotted them operating without a Street Trading Licence – and on two occasions they sold goods to Licensing Officers despite not holding a consent to do so.

Earlier this month St Michael’s Food, of Saracen Way, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to two counts of trading without a licence at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

The firm was fined £300, and ordered to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £32.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said they were left with ‘no option’ but to prosecute them after the Licensing Team sent letters to Delichef on multiple occasions inviting the business to apply for a relevant street trading consent, however, no licence was obtained.

The council spokesperson said: “Our Licensing team regulates street trading in Peterborough and in accordance with national legislation will look to prosecute whenever we become aware of any incidents of illegal street trading.

“Anyone wishing to street trade in Peterborough requires consent to do so and we hope that this case provides a clear example of the consequences of unlicensed street trading.”