Rivergate Shopping Centre next to Asda in Peterborough was closed this morning after a break-in.

Police were called at 5.58am this morning following reports of a burglary at the British Heart Foundation (BHF) charity shop.

Police tape around the BHF store at the Rivergate Shopping Centre

The shutters were down at the arcade with police tape placed around broken glass in the BHF store.

However, the centre has now reopened.

Officers were at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Rivergate and BHF have both been contacted this morning.

More as we have it.