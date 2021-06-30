Peterborough residents urged to have their say on crime and policing in the city
Peterborough residents are being urged to have their say on crime and policing in Peterborough.
Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston, has launched a survey for members of the public to share their views about the issue in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
The Commissioner is asking local residents and businesses to share their views as he begins to develop a new Police and Crime Plan for the county.
Once fully developed, the Plan will set out the policing and crime priorities for the next 3 years.
Darryl said: “When I was campaigning to be Commissioner, I spent a great deal of time talking to people on their doorsteps about what matters to them when it comes to local policing.
“From those early discussions, a number of priority areas have emerged which can be captured within five broad themes: community priorities, crime prevention, how victims and witnesses are supported, ethical policing and robust enforcement.
“It is important to me that the Police and Crime Plan means something to local people. I want to make sure the voice of residents and businesses across the county are represented. I have therefore today launched a short survey, based on the draft themes above, in order for people to share their views.”
Once published, the Plan will set out how:
People get the help they need
The Chief Constable delivers an effective service
Money is spent to support projects and services
Decisions are made in an open and honest way, and everyone’s needs are considered
Darryl said; “I would be grateful if you could take the time to complete my survey.
“I know from experience that the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough value early opportunities to feed into local planning. This is your opportunity to share your views so I urge you to complete the survey and share it with your friends and family.”
Comments received will help inform the content of the full Plan and detailed priorities as it is developed.
The Commissioner’s survey launches today (30th June) and runs for 4 weeks until Friday July 30. A link to the survey can be found here: www.cambridgeshire-pcc.gov.uk
Anyone wishing to share their views by telephone or email can do so by calling the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner on 0300 333 3456 or by emailing [email protected]