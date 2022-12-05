Peterborough residents being urged to report drink drivers this Christmas - before they kill someone

Peterborough residents are being urged to report drink drivers this Christmas – before they kill or seriously injure someone.

A total of 729 drink and drug driving related arrests have been made across Cambridgeshire between January and November this year, with the last month of 2022 still to go. This is compared to 771 arrests in the whole of 2021.At the start of a month-long campaign the force is reminding people that drink driving could destroy lives forever.

In January, drink driver Damian Ralph was jailed for seven years and six months after he hit and killed a cyclist in Huntingdon before fleeing and hiding in a field.

The annual Christmas campaign to crack down on drink driving has begun

In July, drink driver Nathen Pearson was brought to justice. He got behind the wheel to make sure his brother was safe, but ended up doing the opposite when he accidentally struck and killed him.

PC Nick Southern, Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s casualty reduction officer, said: “This year we’re encouraging bystanders, friends or members of the public to call out those who they think may be at risk of driving under the influence before it’s too late.

“This could include stepping in if they get their car keys out to drive when you know they’ve had a few drinks, or know they’re considering drink driving at a later date for a certain event, such as a Christmas party.

“While this year’s arrest statistics are currently lower than last year, there is still a whole month to go. We will not be complacent and do all we can to bring home the reality the consequences of getting behind the wheel after drinking.

“If drivers do so, not only do they risk their own lives but the lives of others and we will do all we can to bring them to justice.”