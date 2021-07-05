Peterborough residents asked how safe they feel as part of Police visibility survey

The survey is being carried out by Social Change UK on behalf of Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Cambridgeshire Constabulary would like to understand your views and experiences about police visibility, exploring how you view visibility and how safe you feel.

“The insights from this survey will be used to help Cambridgeshire Constabulary understand public perceptions on police visibility and confidence.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey takes around five minutes to complete and there is an opportunity to win a £50 shopping voucher at the end.