Peterborough residents asked how safe they feel as part of Police visibility survey
Residents in Peterborough have been asked how safe they feel as part of a new police visibility survey run by Cambridgeshire Police.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 6:13 pm
The survey is being carried out by Social Change UK on behalf of Cambridgeshire Constabulary.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Cambridgeshire Constabulary would like to understand your views and experiences about police visibility, exploring how you view visibility and how safe you feel.
“The insights from this survey will be used to help Cambridgeshire Constabulary understand public perceptions on police visibility and confidence.”
The survey takes around five minutes to complete and there is an opportunity to win a £50 shopping voucher at the end.
To take part in the survey, click here.