Peterborough residents angered as nails repeatedly left in road puncturing tyres

Nails found in the road in Cardea. Photo: PT reader.

Residents in Cardea have been tormented by ‘nail bandits’ over the last two weeks that have left a series of nails lying in the roads in the area to try and puncture tyres.

Some living in the estate have said that they have suffered a flat tyre twice in as many weeks.

In a warning to others on a local Facebook page, one resident said: “I just want to warn everyone. Be careful when driving, there are a lot of nails on the roads all around Cardea.

A burst tyre suffered by a Cardea resident. Photo: PT reader.

“After coming back from work today, I realized that I have to replace another tyre because of the huge nail in it (and it’s the second time in just two weeks!)

“I went to check the road with my husband near our house and we found plenty of different size nails just in a small part of the Jupiter Avenue road from Luna Way turn until Aurora Way road.

“Picked up as many as we could find. Hopefully there are no more, please check your drives and nearby roads to save your money, nerves and time.”

Another added: “Cardea be aware Nail bandits are active again today, I think they are taunting me to catch them. I chased kids off at 18.06 from Lima way circling on bikes by my drive, only to find more galvanised nails. Walked to the park to see one lad panic and cycle off, bright blue and orange tee shirt.

“Please check drives and cameras as now its getting stupid.”

Ward Councillor for Stanground South, Cllr Chris Harper, has spoken to the local police sergeant and has urged him to increase patrols in the area.

He added: “I have been in contact with the area police sergeant requesting he look into the reports they have received regarding this dangerous criminal damage and that he task local officers to increase patrols in the area and investigate the reports already received from residents.

“Please report any further incidents to the police and let me know the incident numbers so as I can collate them and challenge the police again if things don’t improve.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We can confirm we have been contacted by a local councillor regarding criminal damage of this nature in the Stanground and Cardea areas. The local neighbourhood policing team has been made aware and enquiries are ongoing.