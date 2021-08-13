Peterborough rapist jailed after attacking woman in her own home

Colin Kebbell, 61, of Sheepwalk, Peterborough, went to the woman’s house on 23 September, 2017.

He had been allowed to sleep on the sofa but at about 11pm he went up to her bedroom.

Despite repeatedly being told ‘no’, Kebbell raped her and returned to the sofa.

Colin Kebbell

Officers worked closely with staff at The Elms Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) to investigate and support the victim.

They found a series of text messages, including where Kebbell was asked why he had done it and he replied “sorry” and “I haven’t done it since”.

Today (12 August) at Peterborough Crown Court, Kebbell was jailed for three years and six months after being found guilty of rape following a trial in June.

DI Gavin Sylvester said: “I applaud the courage shown by the victim. It has been a long investigation and I am pleased we were able to put him in front of the courts”.