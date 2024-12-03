Peterborough pubs offering free soft drinks this Christmas as part of bid to stop drink drivers

So far this year there have been 38 crashes where someone was killed or seriously injured on the county's roads where alcohol or drugs were involved.

A number of Peterborough pubs are offering free soft drinks this Christmas in a bid to stop drink driving.

The ‘I’m Des’ scheme sees participating venues give free or discounted draught soft drinks to designated drivers.

Cambridgeshire Police said that only three venues are taking part this year – the Blue Bell Inn and The Frothblowers, both in Werrington, and the Brewery Tap in the city centre. A total of 11 others are taking part across Cambridgeshire.

Drink drive checks will be taking place throughout December

PC Nick Southern, the force’s casualty reduction officer, said: “We’re pleased to see pubs and venues are still keen to support the “I’m DES” campaign this year.

“Some are offering free drinks, but this isn’t sustainable for everyone. We are so grateful with ongoing financial pressures that they are on board, and their support will go a long way in keeping drink drivers off our roads.

“We would encourage people to take advantage of the scheme and help us make the roads of Cambridgeshire safer for everyone. If venues still wish to sign up, they can email me at [email protected].

Officers will be carrying out roadside checks across the county this month due to the serious consequences of drink driving.

A dedicated operation will also take place at Cambridge Services, on the A14, on Friday, 13 December, also targeting fatal five driving offences, vehicle roadworthiness and modern-day slavery.

A total of 726 suspected drink and drug drivers have been arrested in Cambridgeshire so far this year (Jan-Nov) compared to 781 arrests in 2023 and 812 in 2022.

So far this year there have been 38 crashes where someone was killed or seriously injured on the county's roads where alcohol or drugs were involved. This compares to 36 crashes in 2023.

In October, a lorry driver who put “thousands” of road users at risk while driving across three counties was jailed thanks to calls from concerned members of the public.

Gheorghe Hirtopeanu, 65, was stopped by officers following a pursuit of at least six miles after calls reporting a 44 tonne Scania lorry swerving across lanes on the A1M.

He was jailed for 14 months with His Honour Judge Grey telling him: “There were only two reasons why you didn’t kill or seriously injure someone – luck and the skill of police officers who were ultimately able to stop you.”

PC Southern said: “Whether you stay at home or go out to celebrate this Christmas, please remember that alcohol takes time to leave your system, and you may still be over the drink drive limit the following morning.

“This includes people doing everyday activities such as driving to work, doing the school run, going to the shops or to see friends.

“Please do not gamble with your life and be aware of the danger you pose by getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“Consider a designated driver system or make sure to book taxis in advance, so there is no temptation to drive home while potentially over the limit. Before you get behind the wheel please think – is it really worth the risk?

“I’d also like to remind people that they can help us make our roads safer by reporting others they suspect of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

“We have a dedicated hotline and all calls are taken in confidence. One call could save a life.”

How to call the dedicated drink drive hotline

Calls to the confidential hotline more than doubled last year, with 13 in December, compared to six in November. There was a total of 98 calls to the hotline in 2023.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.