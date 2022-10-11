Peterborough prisoner hid 'sausage shaped' package of cannabis in pants

A man hid a package of drugs in his pants after pulling it from the pocket of someone visiting him in prison.

Ramzadene Abdellouche, 21, reached into the visitor’s pocket as he hugged them goodbye at HMP Peterborough in December last year.

However, prison staff noticed the “sausage-shaped” package being exchanged and it contained cannabis with a prison value of more than £1,000.

HMP Peterborough

Abdellouche, of Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, admitted conveying a list A prohibited article into prison. He was handed four months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (7 October).

Detective Sergeant Paul Twell, who investigated, said: “Quite how Abdellouche thought he could get away with such a brazen move is beyond me.