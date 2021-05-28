Peterborough prison becomes first jail in the country to pick up restorative recognition

HMP Peterborough

Restorative processes bring those harmed by conflict into communication with those responsible for the harm – bringing the perpetrator and the victim together in a controlled, facilitated environment.

The practice can involve both a proactive approach to preventing harm and conflict alongside activities that repair harm where previous conflicts have arisen for both

Within HMP Peterborough, both prisoners and staff are trained in the use of Restorative Approaches (RA) to resolve conflict, whether that is between prisoners or between prisoners and staff.

Both staff and trained RA peer workers deliver restorative meetings, bringing together both the ‘harmed’ and the ‘harmer’ to resolve issues, creating a safer, more harmonious environment.

Damian Evans, Director at HMP Peterborough, said: “We are very proud to have been recognised by the Restorative Justice Council in awarding us this accolade.

“Adopting Restorative Approaches across the prison has been beneficial for both the prisoners and our staff. Understanding the impact and consequences of actions can be a very powerful tool in the rehabilitative journey, as well as re-building essential support networks.”

The Restorative Prison model is now being implemented across all Sodexo-run prisons in England and Scotland.

Jim Simon, Chief Executive Officer at the Restorative Justice Council, said: “HMP Peterborough, operated by Sodexo, has embarked on a restorative journey to create a prison based on restorative principles.

“Over the past four years, prison leaders have embedded a restorative culture, which impacts positively on many aspects of prison life. Leaders have worked closely with staff and resident practitioners to develop effective restorative responses to conflict which repair harm and contribute to creating a safer, more harmonious environment.