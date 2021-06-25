Peterborough Post Office ATM targeted with fake cash dispenser

The device was placed at an ATM at Eastfield Road Post Office.

The scam sees a fake dispenser placed in front of the real cash dispenser to trap money being taken out by a customer, with the criminals later returning to pick it up.

The Peterborough Telegraph has been informed of at least one person who is said to have lost money from the fraud.

Post Office sign

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that our ATM was targeted by criminals. The cash trapping device has been removed and the ATM is back in service and can be used as normal.

“Customers can also choose to withdraw cash at the counter if they prefer. Any customer who feels they may have been affected should contact their own bank so further enquiries can be made.”

This is not the first time an ATM at Eastfield Road Post Office has been targeted.