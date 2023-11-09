Peterborough Police to hold weapons amnesty to take knives and swords off streets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are holding a weapons amnesty next week allowing people in Peterborough and across Cambridgeshire to hand in knives and other items without being prosecuted.

As well as knives, the amnesty will cover items such as knuckledusters, extendable batons, curved swords and zombie knives that have been made illegal to own.

Knife bins available during week

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the weapons handed in during the last amnesty in Cambridgeshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week-long amnesty starts on Monday (13 November) with bins at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

There will also be amnesty bins at Gladstone Park Community Centre, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough on Tuesday (14 November) from 10am until 12pm and the Community Hub in Pathfinder Way, Northstowe, South Cambridgeshire on Sunday, 19 November, from 12pm – 2pm.

Inspector Karl Secker said: “Nearly 300 weapons were handed in during our last amnesty in May. We were really pleased with the results, but it also shows there is a continued need to provide people with an opportunity to surrender items.

“These regular amnesties form part of our ongoing strategy to tackle knife crime. They offer people the chance to dispose of weapons responsibly and without being prosecuted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important we use multiple tactics to combat knife crime, which is why we’re also engaging with young people, targeting habitual knife carriers and conducting extra patrols in key areas.

“We need the community to help us address the issue. If you know someone who carries a weapon, please encourage them to make use of the amnesty next week. By disposing of it, they will be safer, as well as removing the risk of being prosecuted.”

Work to be done in schools to highlight risks of carrying weapons

The weapons amnesty forms part of the national ‘Operation Sceptre’ week of action. It will also include extra police patrols in ‘hotspot’ areas, targeting those believed to be carrying knives, work in schools and with retailers selling knives. The week will be supported by officers, Specials and police cadets.

In the last year possession of knife offences decreased in Cambridgeshire by 5 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week-long initiative is part of ‘Operation Guardian’ – the Constabulary’s ongoing strategy to combat knife crime in the county.

What the law says about carrying knives

Where knives are concerned, it is illegal to:

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.