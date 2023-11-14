Peterborough Police to hold public meeting to discuss arson problems in Hampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough Police will hold a public meeting tonight (November 14) to allow residents to talk about the arson issues in the township.

Earlier this month police issued an appeal for information following a number of arsons in the area – one which led to 30 residents being forced to leave their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a meeting will be held at Christ the Servant King Church in Silver Hill, at 7pm tonight.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze in Hampton

A police spokesperson said: “While the briefing will predominantly be around the arson, it will be followed by a discussion about issues raised with us about the Hampton skate park.”

On November 8, at about 12.20am, fire and police officers were called out to a blaze at a house in Silver Hill, Hampton Hargate.

It is believed the fire was deliberate and started in some bins in an alleyway which then spread to gas mains, resulting in about 30 people being evacuated from their homes in the middle of the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Inspector Sam Tucker, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Understandably this is a concerning incident for the local community and we are aware of other incidents of deliberate bin fires in the area over the last month.

“While we are keeping an open mind, we cannot rule out that these incidents are not connected. We have got detectives investigating the arsons, as well as additional resources deployed in the area.