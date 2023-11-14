Peterborough Police to hold public meeting to discuss arson problems in Hampton
Peterborough Police will hold a public meeting tonight (November 14) to allow residents to talk about the arson issues in the township.
Earlier this month police issued an appeal for information following a number of arsons in the area – one which led to 30 residents being forced to leave their homes.
Now a meeting will be held at Christ the Servant King Church in Silver Hill, at 7pm tonight.
A police spokesperson said: “While the briefing will predominantly be around the arson, it will be followed by a discussion about issues raised with us about the Hampton skate park.”
On November 8, at about 12.20am, fire and police officers were called out to a blaze at a house in Silver Hill, Hampton Hargate.
It is believed the fire was deliberate and started in some bins in an alleyway which then spread to gas mains, resulting in about 30 people being evacuated from their homes in the middle of the night.
At the time, Inspector Sam Tucker, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Understandably this is a concerning incident for the local community and we are aware of other incidents of deliberate bin fires in the area over the last month.
“While we are keeping an open mind, we cannot rule out that these incidents are not connected. We have got detectives investigating the arsons, as well as additional resources deployed in the area.
“I would urge anyone to report suspicious activity to us on 999, as well as checking any video doorbell footage and sharing anything concerning with us via our website.”