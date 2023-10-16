News you can trust since 1948
Fire crews respond to large communal bin fire in Hampton, Peterborough

Crews were working to put out the fire in early hours of Monday morning (October 16).
By Ben Jones
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
Fire crews have responded to a communal bin fire in Hampton late on Sunday night (October 15) .

Crews were called to Eagle Way at just before midnight to a fire that had broken out at a communal bin area close to a property.

No one was injured in the incident but one resident said: “Some of us were terrified, it was right next to my flat.”

Fire crews at the scene in Hampton.Fire crews at the scene in Hampton.
Fire crews at the scene in Hampton.
Another added: “Not again, there's been a lot of communal bin fires in the area recently.”

Cambridgeshire Fire Rescue Service has since classed the fire as “accidental.”

A spokesperson for the service said: “At 11.44pm on Sunday, crews from Yaxley, Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to a house fire on Eagle Way in Hampton Vale.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a large bin store between a block of flats and a house.

The aftermath of the fire.The aftermath of the fire.
The aftermath of the fire.

Crews worked hard to protect the properties, wearing breathing apparatus they used hose reels to extinguish the fire and ventilate the properties before returning to their stations by 1.45am.

"The cause of the fire was accidental.”