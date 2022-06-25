Police speak to a driver on Bourges Boulevard.

Police in Peterborough stopped 18 people in relation to excess speed in an operation along Bourges Boulevard on Sunday (June 19).

Officers positioned themselves close to next to Maskew to monitor vehicle’s speed and in the space of just one hour had handed out six tickets for speeding as well as giving another 12 drivers words of warning about speed.

Last month, officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit caught 40 drivers along the same road, close to the city centre as part of Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death).

Peterborough Police tweeted: “In the space of just one hour yesterday, we issued six tickets for speeding in Bourges Boulevard by Maskew Avenue and 12 drivers were given words of advice about their speed.

“The highest speed was 45mph – it's a 30 zone!