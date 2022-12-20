Peterborough police seize knife after arresting taxi passenger in Woodston
Nineteen-year-old bailed after arrest.
By Stephen Briggs
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 4:14pm
Police seized a machete after arresting a man in Woodston.
Officers spotted a man they wanted to speak to in a taxi on Friday evening.
The taxi was pulled over in Grove Street. A 19-year-old man was arrested in near by Oundle Road on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and being concerned in the supply of drugs.
Police said they found a machete as part of their investigation.
The man has been released on bail .