Peterborough police seize huge stash of drugs
Peterborough police have seized a huge stash of drugs following an operation in the city.
Officers from the Public Protection Unit found 37 bundles of cannabis, five mobile phones and two jars of pills during the operation.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said they could not reveal too much about the operation, other than to say one person had been arrested.
The spokesperson said; “Not your average day from our Public Protection Unit... (they usually deal with sex offenders!).
“When you associate with registered sex offenders and you have this in your bedroom, expect to be caught!
“Thirty seven bundles of cannabis, five mobile phones, two jars of pills (and a partridge in a pear tree )
“One in custody for possession with intent to supply cannabis.”