Peterborough police receive new information about Bernadette Walker as detectives try to arrange meeting with her murderer

Bernadette Walker

Seventeen year old Bernadette was last seen alive on July 18 last year. Last week Scott Walker - known to Bernadette as ‘dad’ but not her biological father - was convicted of her murder.

Bernadette’s body has never been found, despite extensive searches in the countryside in and around Peterborough. During the trial Cambridge Crown Court heard the searches ended on Christmas Eve.

Scott Walker had denied murder, claiming Bernadette had simply disappeared after getting out of the car on the morning of July 18. Following the jury’s unanimous guilty verdicts, detectives who worked on the case said they hoped he would now tell police where he had disposed of her body.

Today a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said; “We are trying to arrange to speak with Scott, however he is under no obligation to speak with us.”

Police also revealed that since the verdict, they had received a number of calls from members of the public about the case. Officers are now going through the information provided before deciding on the next steps.

The spokesperson said; “Following the verdicts we have received a number of calls with information which we are now assessing, this may lead to further searches.”

Scott Walker (51) of Century Square, Peterborough, was found guilty of murder and two counts of perverting the course of justice.

Bernadette’s mum, Sarah Walker, (38) of Century Square, Peterborough, was found guilty of two counts of perverting the course of justice.