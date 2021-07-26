BREAKING: Sarah Walker guilty of perverting the course of justice in Bernadette Walker murder trial

Bernadette Walker

Sarah Walker - Bernadette Walker’s mum - was charged with four counts of perverting the course of justice in relation to the murder of her 17-year-old daughter.

Earlier today Scott Walker - known to Bernadette as ‘dad’ but not her biological father - was found guilty of murder and two counts of perverting the course of justice.

She was last seen on July 18 after being picked up from her grandparents by Scott Walker. She had made allegations he sexually abused her in the days leading up to July 18.

Her body has never been found.

Two of the counts related to sending false messages from Bernadette’s phone and social media accounts, while two related to giving false information to police.

One count in each category related to the defendants knowing or believing Bernadette was dead, while two related to believing she was alive.

Sarah Walker was found guilty by a majority verdict on the two counts relating to knowing or believing Bernadette was dead.

Scott Walker had been found guilty by a unanimous verdict on the same counts.

Sarah Walker had pleaded guilty to the other two counts, but she will not be sentenced for her guilty pleas, as she was found guilty of the more serious charges.

Both will be sentenced on September 10.

Judge Maura McGowan said she needed reports on Sarah Walker ahead of sentencing.

She told the jury: “The sentence for murder is life imprisonment. The sentencing for Sarah Walker will be measured in months and years, and I need as much information as possible before I sentence her.

“It is only right that Sarah and Scott Walker are sentenced at the same time.”

Judge McGowan spent time thanking the jury for their work over the six week trial.

She recognised the sacrifices made by the 12, and the hard work they had put in.

She told them that if they were called for jury service again over the next 10 years, if they do not want to carry it out, they were allowed to be excused.

Scott Walker (51) of Century Square, Peterborough was found guilty of murder and two counts of perverting the course of justice.

Sarah Walker (39) of Century Square, Peterborough, was found guilty of two counts of perverting the course of justice.