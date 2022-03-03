Peterborough Police reassure parents after last week’s reports of van driver acting suspiciously in city

Police

A number of Peterborough schools sent out warnings to parents and a number of posts were put on social media by residents in the city- but today police have said no offences were committed and the information on social media was ‘taken out of context.’

The Peterborough Telegraph reported that schools had contacted parents about the issue, and police were investigating - but did not publish the registration number of the vehicle as officers were in the early stages of the investigation. A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said; “We are aware of information that was circulated on social media last week about a person in a white van acting suspiciously around schools in Peterborough.

“The vehicle and its owner were identified, located and spoken with, as well as the person who reported the initial concern, as part of an investigation and no offences were identified. “