Peterborough police officers who saved stab victim’s life given top award

The man received stab wounds at about 5am on July 25 last year in Market Way near Peterborough city centre. During the incident one of his arteries was severed.

Doctors have said that the survival rate for the injuries the man suffered is just ten per cent and that but for the action taken by PC James Petrie and the other officer who cannot be named, the man would have died.

When the two officers arrived they realised the victim was bleeding to death and took action to stem the bleeding. At the same time though they were having to attempt to control the crowd around them.

The officers have been given recognition for saving the man's life

They worked on the man for 20 minutes until an ambulance arrived to take him to hospital and were later told that without their rapid intervention the man would almost certainly have bled to death.

Now they have been awarded Royal Humane Society Certificates of commendation and in addition to the praise they have received from doctors and the thanks they received later from the man himself they have also won the praise of Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Royal Humane Society.

Mr Chapman said; “This was truly a life and death situation.

“Thanks to the swift action of the two officers though the man’s life was saved. They were the right people in the right place at the right time and did a wonderful job. They richly deserve the awards they are to receive.”

The roots of the Royal Humane Society stretch back more than two centuries. The Queen is its patron and its president is Princess Alexandra. It is the premier national body for honouring bravery in the saving of human life.