Peterborough police officer sacked after being found in possession of 'extreme pornographic material'

A Peterborough police officer has been dismissed after he was found in possession of ‘extreme pornographic material.’

PC Jamal Dickinson was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Integrity and Discreditable Conduct.

At a hearing at Cambridgeshire Police Headquarters this week (19 October) he was dismissed without notice.

The officer was dismissed by the force

Chief Constable Nick Dean, who chaired the hearing, said: “Possession of such material is unacceptable and illegal; the public would not tolerate serving officers possessing such material and nor will the police service.

“PC Dickinson would have known all too well that possession of such material was illegal and of a serious nature.