Peterborough police officer given suspended sentence after being found guilty of coercive and controlling behaviour

PC George Georgious entenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years. He must also carry out 150 hours unpaid work.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 5:00 am

A Peterborough police officer has been given a suspended jail sentence being found guilty of coercive and controlling behaviour at court.

PC George Georgiou, previously based at Thorpe Wood Police Station, was found guilty of coercive and controlling behaviour following a trial at St Albans Crown Court in August (2022).

He was found not guilty of common assault.

Thorpe Wood Police Station

Today (20 September) he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years. He must also carry out 150 hours unpaid work.

He has been placed on restricted duties by Cambridgeshire Police throughout the investigation.

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford praised Georgiou’s victim’s bravery, and said: “I commend the courage the victim showed in reporting this officer’s behaviour and in supporting the investigation.

“We would urge anyone who is the victim of domestic abuse, whether physical or psychological, to report their experiences to the police. We have a team of specially trained officers who are ready to listen and will take their concerns seriously and support them through the judicial process.

“PC Georgiou was off duty when these offences happened in November 2019, but that does not change the seriousness of his actions.

“Serving as a Cambridgeshire police officer is a privilege, and we expect our officers to behave to the highest standards.

“PC Georgiou, who has been on restricted duties through-out the course of this investigation, will now be subject to the Police Conduct Regulations disciplinary process.”

