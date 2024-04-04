Peterborough Police make 11 arrests in week to tackle business crime in city
Eleven people were arrested in Peterborough during a week of action to tackle crime against businesses in the city.
Two people have already been jailed following the week, which took place last month.
Across the whole of Cambridgeshire, 25 people were arrested during the week.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Sam Tucker, who lead the week of action, said: “Over recent months we have been working hard to improve the support we give our businesses in the ongoing battle against crimes like shoplifting and abuse directed towards their staff.
“There can be a misconception that ‘lower-level’ criminality such as theft, retail crime and criminal damage are less important and given less priority than other crimes. However, we recognise the impact these offences have on victims, businesses and employees including financial loss, abuse, threats and intimidation.
“We work throughout the year with partner agencies to prevent these types of crime, however the week of action provided an opportunity to really focus our efforts on our business communities and work with them to drive down crime.
“We will continue to work tirelessly to arrest and put before the courts anyone committing offences in Cambridgeshire.”
Outcomes from arrests:
In Peterborough, of the 11 arrests, eight have been charged, while three have been bailed.
There were 16 offences, including theft from shop, assault, possession of a knife in public
Sentences have included seven days in prison, six weeks in prison, a suspended sentence and orders to pay compensation