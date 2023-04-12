Police are looking to identify ‘law breakers’ involved in a large car cruising event that caused misery to residents living in the Ortons.

Hundreds of cars descended on Tresham Road on Saturday evening to take part in the meet, which went on into the early hours of the morning.

Video taken by one resident showed drivers performing ‘donuts’ in a street, and residents and councillors said the noise and smell had caused major issues.

A driver performs 'donuts' on the street at the event

Orton Waterville councillor Julie Stevenson labelled Saturday’s event as ‘one of the most disruptive events that residents have ever experienced.’

Residents also called for police to take more action to prevent similar meetings happening in the future, saying they happened every week.

Now Cambridgeshire police have said they are looking to identify drivers who committed offences at the event. A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a car meet that took place on the evening of Saturday 8 April in Orton Southgate and the disruption this may have caused.

“Police attended the location and will be looking to identify any drivers who broke the law while participating in the car meet and pursue prosecution where appropriate.

“Although we respect the right of people to gather and socialise lawfully, we cannot allow antisocial behaviour or criminal and dangerous road use to stem from this issue.

“The local policing team continue to engage with residents over this issue, including putting in place intelligence led patrols and enforcement action.”

A date for the injunction to be introduced has still not been set.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are currently taking advice from legal and council regarding next steps for the injunction and continue to work with the police in collecting evidence that supports setting it up.

“In the meantime, we will continue to work with various agencies to address issues caused by car cruising events.”

