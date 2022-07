Police have released CCTV images of three people they want to identify in connection with a robbery in Peterborough last week.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was getting out of his car outside World Buffet restaurant in New Road at about 6pm on Tuesday, 5 July, when he was approached by three masked men.

The group punched him several times before stealing his Rolex watch and iPhone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise these men?

Anyone with information should call 101.