Peterborough Police launch CCTV appeal after bikes and bag stolen
Police have launched a CCTV appeal to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of bikes and a bag in Peterborough.
By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 18th March 2022, 5:05 am
The theft - which saw two bikes and a pink bag taken from a flat in Taverners Road, Peterborough - happened on February 19.
Today the images of the man officers want to trace in connection with the theft.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, or by using the webchat function on their website.