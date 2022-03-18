Peterborough Police launch CCTV appeal after bikes and bag stolen

The theft - which saw two bikes and a pink bag taken from a flat in Taverners Road, Peterborough - happened on February 19.

Today the images of the man officers want to trace in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, or by using the webchat function on their website.