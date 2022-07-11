Police have seized a number of illegal items after postal workers intercepted dozens of packages at Peterborough’s sorting office.

Officers attended the sorting office in Papyrus Road, Werrington last week, after staff there stopped 46 parcels being sent on throughout June.

The items were due to be shipped across the country – and even to the other side of Europe.

Some of the items seized by police

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended the Royal Mail sorting office in Werrington on Thursday and the staff there intercepted 46 packages in June containing:

Cannabis. Crack cocaine. Spice. Cannabis edibles. A butterfly knife.

“Scotland, Wales and Lithuania were just some of the destinations the packages were going to.”

The spokesman said the items were now being stored at Thorpe Wood Police Station.