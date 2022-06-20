Police who were called to an ‘unexplained death’ in Peterborough discovered cannabis being grown at the property.

Emergency services were called to the home in Molyneaux Square, Hampton Vale at about 8.30am on Saturday (June 18) following reports of a sudden death.

Residents living on the street reported seeing a large number of ambulances and police vehicles attending the scene.

Police found the 'cannabis grow' while investigating a sudden death in Peterborough

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The death of the man in his 30s is being treated as unexplained and has been referred to the coroner.

“While attending the sudden death, emergency services discovered a cannabis grow at the property.

"Two men, one woman and a teenage boy were arrested on suspicion of production and supply of drugs.

“All four have been released under investigation.”