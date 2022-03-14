Peterborough police commissioner shares tips to help dog owners avoid having pet pooch stolen

Darryl Preston, is marking Dog Theft Awareness Day - which is today (Monday, March 14) by issuing the advice.

He said: “As a dog owner myself I understand that dogs are beloved family members and the theft of one can be truly devastating,” Darryl said.

“Punishments are often related to the monetary value of the dog and therefore often result in trivial fines. They simply do not reflect the pain this callous crime inflicts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darryl Preston has issued the advice today

“The Government have recently announced proposals for a new dog abduction offence which will take into account the emotional distress caused to both the owner and the dog. It will also help judges’ to hand down more targeted penalties and sentences for pet thieves.

“I, along with many dog owners in the county, very much welcome these proposals.”

There are simple things that pet owners can do to protect their pooch from predatory thieves:

• Keep an ID tag on your dog at all times (your surname, mobile number and address only, do not include your pet’s name).

• Secure gates using bolts at the top and bottom, along with a heavy-duty padlock and gate alarm.

• Never leave your pet in the garden unattended.

• Purchase a driveway alarm so you are alerted to any intruders, these can also be used in rear gardens and yards.

• Make sure your dog is microchipped and their details are kept up to date so that they can be returned if they are stolen and subsequently found.

• Avoid leaving a dog tied up outside a shop or left alone in a car, even for a few minutes.

• Take lots of photographs of your dog to prove ownership if it’s stolen; pay particular attention to any distinguishing markings on your dog