Peterborough police carry out patrols in Stanground, Hampton and the Ortons after rise in anti-social behaviour

Police on the extra patrols.

Officers have been carrying out patrols across Stanground, Hampton and the Ortons in the past week after a rise in reports of anti-social behaviour.

Councillors in Stanground have raised concerns in recent weeks across Park Farm and Cardea; including trees being uprooted, stones being thrown at cars and even reports of a fire being started in the newly-built shelters on thefootball pitch behind Cardea pavillion.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Your Neighbourhood policing team South officers have been made aware of a run of ASB incidents across Stanground, Hampton and Orton over the last week and have been conducting high visibility patrols in those areas to identify suspects, speak with victims, and engage with the wider community around these local issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are dedicated to supporting the communities within our sector as a team, whether that being conducting drug warrants, tackling ASB, engage with youth groups and much more.

“If you have concerns around activity in your community that you want us to know about, then tell us as we want to know.