Peterborough police carry out crack down on city sex workers

Officers carried out extra patrols in hot spots in the city, to tackle the issue which has resulted in anti-social and criminal behaviour causing problems for residents - and to ensure vulnerable people are able to access support.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said; “ Officers from the city centre neighbourhood team carried out plain-clothed and high-visibility patrols yesterday evening to target those who were suspected to be soliciting for the purposes of obtaining sexual services.

“Three individuals were reported for the offence and will be required to undertake some rehabilitative actions to mitigate against the risk of committing future offences.

Police news

“It is an offence for a person in a street or public place to solicit another for the purpose of obtaining sexual services. We have received a number of concerns from local residents and businesses about this behaviour, and it is important we act on these concerns.