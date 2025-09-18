Peterborough Police at scene of arson at shop in Gladstone Street as blaze causes gas leak

A police cordon has been put in place round a shop in Peterborough after an arson attack in the early hours of Thursday (September 18) morning.

Emergency services were called to Gladstone Street at 4.20am after the blaze was reported at the El Faseh Halal Meat shop.

A police cordon remained in place this morning as works were carried out to ensure the gas supply was safe following a reported leak.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police and fire were notified of a fire in Gladstone Street, Peterborough at 4.35am today.

Police at the scene of the blaze

“The road has been closed due to a nearby gas main being damaged. Cadent is managing the gas leak.

“People are being asked to avoid the area for the time being.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 4.23am on Thursday (18) a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on Gladstone Street in Millfield, Peterborough. A crew from Dogsthorpe attended.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire outside the front of a shop. They used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 5.50am.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

A spokesman for Cadent said: “We were called to the scene of a fire in Gladstone Street, Peterborough, in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 18 September) to support the emergency services and ensure everything related to gas was safe. When safe to do so, our engineers cut off the gas supply to the property.

“Incidents like this serve as an important reminder – to call the national gas emergency service on 0800 111 999*, day or night, if you smell gas.”